Wapda chief orders River Swat diversion

LAHORE: Re-emphasizing the timely completion of the diversion system, Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) has urged the contractor to ensure the diversion of River Swat during the current low flow season. He directed to make additional resources available for the purpose.

He visited the Mohmand Dam Project, constructed across River Swat in the Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, on Wednesday. He reviewed construction activities on different sites of the project - the spillway and the river diversion tunnels in particular. Currently, construction works relating to excavation, stabilization and concreting are being carried out simultaneously on these sites.

The Chairman also presided over a progress review meeting during the visit. The Mohmand Dam is one of the eight under-construction mega projects of Wapda for adding about 10MAF of water storage and 10,000MW hydropower in a phased manner from 2024 to 2028-9.

The Dam is scheduled for completion in 2026. It will store 1.29MAF of water, irrigate 18,233 acres of new land, supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land and provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for drinking purposes.

The installed power generation capacity of the project stands at 800MW, with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity.

