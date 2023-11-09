BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-09

Wapda chief orders River Swat diversion

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

LAHORE: Re-emphasizing the timely completion of the diversion system, Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) has urged the contractor to ensure the diversion of River Swat during the current low flow season. He directed to make additional resources available for the purpose.

He visited the Mohmand Dam Project, constructed across River Swat in the Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, on Wednesday. He reviewed construction activities on different sites of the project - the spillway and the river diversion tunnels in particular. Currently, construction works relating to excavation, stabilization and concreting are being carried out simultaneously on these sites.

The Chairman also presided over a progress review meeting during the visit. The Mohmand Dam is one of the eight under-construction mega projects of Wapda for adding about 10MAF of water storage and 10,000MW hydropower in a phased manner from 2024 to 2028-9.

The Dam is scheduled for completion in 2026. It will store 1.29MAF of water, irrigate 18,233 acres of new land, supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land and provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for drinking purposes.

The installed power generation capacity of the project stands at 800MW, with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wapda water storage Mohmand Dam Project Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r)

Comments

1000 characters

Wapda chief orders River Swat diversion

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories