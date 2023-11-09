Kenyan HC meets TDAP’s chief executive

KARACHI: The High Commissioner of Kenya to Pakistan Nyambura Kamau, undertook an official visit to the office of the Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala on Wednesday.

Accompanying High Commissioner Kamau were Muhammad Hanif Janoo, the Honorary Consul General of Kenya to Pakistan, and Bonface N. Njuguna, Kenya’s Commercial Attaché to Pakistan.

The principal focus of the meeting was to deliberate upon various facets of bilateral trade between Kenya and Pakistan. High Commissioner Kamau expressed a strong interest in the import of Mangoes and Kinnows from Pakistan, emphasizing the considerable potential for collaboration in this sector.

Furthermore, the discussions extended to the prospects of tourism in both Pakistan and Kenya. Both sides recognized the potential for promoting tourism and enhancing people-to-people interactions between the two countries. An agreement was reached to actively pursue initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral tourism ties.

Motiwala raised an important point, highlighting that the current trade balance favors Kenya. To address this, he proposed that Pakistani products, known for their superior quality and competitive pricing, could be considered as replacements for Kenya’s imports from China and India. High Commissioner Kamau acknowledged the potential in this proposal.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, expressing optimism for further cooperation between Kenya and Pakistan in the domains of trade and tourism.

