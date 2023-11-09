Nepra grants transmission licence to Punjab Grid Company Ltd

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has granted transmission licence to Punjab Grid Company Limited (PGCL) authorizing it to engage in transmission of electric power within the territorial limits of such province as stipulated under Section-18A of the Nepra Act.

The Punjab is the most populous province having high commercial, agricultural and industrial activities and thus the major load centres of the country are located there. The population of the province is about 110 million which is increasing day by day and presently the demand for electricity in the province is around 18000 MW, during summer which is expected to grow substantially in future due to rapid industrialization, urbanization and lifestyle improvement and population growth.

According to Nepra, demand of Punjab is forecasted to rise exponentially in years to come. There are a number of existing industrial estates/Export Processing Zones [EPZ(s)]/Special Economic Zones [SEZ(s)J/Bulk Power Consumers [BPC(s)] in the province. In addition, new industrial zones are being planned in the province. Some of these are under development thereby the demand for electric power is increasing day by day.

In consideration of all aspects the Government of Punjab has embarked on an ambitious plan to tap the potential of waste to energy, solar, wind and small hydroelectric power for generation of electric power.

The dispersal of electric power from solar, wind and small hydroelectric power resources of electric power requires network of 500 KV, 220 KV and 132 KV transmission lines to connect these generation facilities in the most optimal and integrated fashion to transport this power to reach the potential load centres.

The evacuation strategy has been divided into three stages and each stage further divided into various phases, which will be planned, designed and executed accordingly and under a priority list contemplated to meet needs and requirements of various stack holders.

Regarding coordination with NTDC, Fesco, Gepco, Lesco and Mepco, the company/PGCL has confirmed that before carrying out any work of construction of any Transmission Line or grid station as envisaged in the scope of the PGC, proper coordination will be made to avoid any duplication of work.

The Authority considers that coordination between all the above-mentioned entities is very important and therefore directs PGCL to have a proper coordination so that there is no duplication of effort and wastage of resources including best utilization of RoW for the future project(s) in the province as well as in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023