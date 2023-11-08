BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PPP says ready to face ‘any alliance’

INP Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

GHOTKI: Former president and chairman Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was removed from PM House as he ‘failed’ to serve the masses.

Addressing a ceremony in Ghotki on Tuesday, he said that PPP did not remove the PTI chief, but he was impeached as he failed to serve the people, who voted for him.

Zardari said the PPP was ready to face any alliance in the general elections 2024 as it was a beauty of democracy. Contest always yields good results, he added.

Commenting on the repatriation of the illegal Afghans living in Pakistan, he said that PPP wants Afghan brothers, sisters and children should return to their homeland.

The former president said we have to think for the future of our next generation, adding that Islamabad cannot bear the financial crisis anymore.

Highlighting the performance of the past PPP government in Sindh, Zardari said his party generated jobs for the youth in the province and carried out several development projects for the uplift of the province.

