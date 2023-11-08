Zardari, Bilawal condemn terror attack in DIK

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari and former foreign minister of Pakistan and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemning the terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan have expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel. They said that strict measures need to be taken for the complete elimination of terrorists. The National Action Plan needs to be implemented for this.

They said that complete peace can only be restored by destroying the nurseries of terrorism. “Criminals who challenge the writ of the state are unforgivable”, they said. They expressed their sympathy and extended condolences to the bereaved families of the brave martyred police personnel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023