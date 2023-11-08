A big salute to all the soldiers

An Army officer was among four who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in general area Tirah, Khyber District, in which three terrorists were killed and three of their associates were injured. The martyrs have been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, 43, resident of Islamabad; Naik Khushdil Khan, 31, resident of District Lakki Marwat; Naik Rafique Khan, 27, resident of District Charsadda and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir, 33, resident of District Murree.

Undoubtedly, our security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve. Their sacrifices constitute a factor that must lead to greater unity among people across the country.

The upsurge in acts of terrorism in different parts of the country seems to stem from some recent decisions that the government has taken in order to insulate the country from external threats.

Accepting the challenge of terrorists was the only option that armed forces had because of the fact that no compromise can be made on the country’s security. The foregoing clearly shows how our sons are laying down their lives for the security and sovereignty of the country day in, day out.

They deserve praise for their unflinching commitment and matchless bravery. But it is not enough simply to praise and honor them; they in fact deserve more. All the martyrs and the injured personnel of security forces must be extensively decorated for their valour. Let’s all salute our brilliant military and intelligence heroes who have been risking their lives fighting terrorists of different ilk.

M. Yunus Qaimkhani (Hyderabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023