Rainy-windy weather with snowfall expected

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: The upcountry is expected to embrace rainy-windy weather with snowfall over high ridges from today until November 9, the Met Office has said.

The fresh weather is likely to reduce daytime temperatures by maximum 3 Celsius. The met also advised the farmers of rain-crop areas for a planning according to the weather.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to grip upper parts from today’s evening, which may persist in northern areas till November 10 afternoon to produce light to moderate rains, winds and thunderstorm.

Isolated rainy weather with hailstorm may prevail over Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Waziristan from the evening of November 8 till November 9.

The same weather system is also likely to grip Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad over the period.

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shiga are expected to see snowfall over high mountains with rains, winds and thunderstorm from the eve of November 8 till November 10 afternoon.

Fog and smog are likely to develop patches in plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in coming days especially late night and early morning hours.

