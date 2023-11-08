BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SU fixes minimum eligibility marks for bachelor’s degree admissions

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

HYDERABAD: The meeting of the admission committee of the University of Sindh was held under the chair of the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro here on Tuesday, fixing 30% as a passing score for admissions to various bachelor degree programs for the academic year 2024.

Out of a total of 21,328 candidates, 16,658 were deemed eligible for admission to more than 70 academic disciplines of the bachelor degree programs for allocated seats at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses in various cities of the province.

As part of the meeting’s deliberations, it was resolved that subsequent to the announcement of intermediate examination results by the remaining boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISE), candidates will be given the opportunity to upload their remnant certificates through the e-portal and select their preferred disciplines for admission.

Dr. Aftab Chandio, the Director of the Sindh University Testing Center (SUTC), provided a comprehensive overview of the results of the pre-entry test conducted in two phases on October 22 and 29. He presented the results to the committee, breaking them down by percentage. Dr. Chandio also informed the committee about the test results from October 29, which was administered at campuses in Dadu, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Naushehro Feroze.

VC SU noted that the repercussions of the devastating floods in 2022 were still being felt. As a result, many parents were unable to rebuild their homes or establish stable living conditions even after two years. He said their children were not adequately prepared for the entrance test. He said it was unanimously decided to set the passing score at 30% for admissions to various bachelor degree programs at the main campus and its constituent campuses. He emphasized that the 30% passing score for the academic year 2024 was set in the best interest of the candidates with a focus on their future. It was further announced that the admission criteria would be modified for the academic year 2025 to enhance the higher education system within the campus.

In addition to these developments, the Vice-Chancellor declared the exemption of hostel fees for Palestinian students enrolled at the University of Sindh citing the extensive destruction in Palestine due to Israeli aggression. He further revealed that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) would grant scholarships to Palestinian students pursuing various disciplines to cover their admission fees.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including Pro-Vice Chancellor of Main Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Director of Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SU Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SU Mirpurkhas Campus Prof. Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Narejo, Focal Person of SU Larkana Campus Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Vikesh Kumar and Sachal Joyo.

