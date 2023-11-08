KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 123,199 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,513 tonnes of import cargo and 14,686 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,513 comprised of 38,906 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 21,373 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,936 tonnes of Chickpeas, 16,947 tonnes of DAP, 7,026 tonnes of Wheat & 21,325 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 14,686 comprised of 13,638 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 948 tonnes of Rice.

-Nearly, 3133 containers comprising of 2228 containers import and 905 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 860 of 20’s and 603 of 40’s loaded while 16 of 20’s and 73 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 179 of 20’s and 361 of 40’s loaded containers while 04 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Olympia, Independent Spirit, MT Sargodha and Msc Jemima berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Sofia Express, MT Mardan, Bow Hercules, Kiel Express, Maersk Tacoma, Rui Ning 8 and Sino Ocean Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Silvia, Adam and AAI Evolution left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Maersk Boston and Haj Mohammad are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 119,486 tonnes, comprising 88,230 tonnes imports cargo and 31,256 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,781 Containers (2,217 TEUs Imports and 1,564 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are sixteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Sun Flower and Hoanh Son Planet & another ship, MSC Jemima scheduled to load/offload Rice, Canola Seed and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 7th November, Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Wide Alpha and BaoNing Ling carrying Containers and Steel Coil are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 8th November,2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023