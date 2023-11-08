BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Omar says ECP not giving ‘level playing field’

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday accused Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh of not paying any heed to party requests for providing a level playing field as elections are drawing near.

In a message from an undisclosed location, he said that PTI Karachi wrote to the electoral watchdog Sindh on October 16 for granting permission for holding a rally on November 12 but it is reluctant to entertain its request for reasons best known to it.

He said that the ECP is still reluctant to provide a level playing field to PTI, which is evident from its attitude in responding to the party’s letter sent to it some three weeks back.

This is an open and shut case of blatant partisanship by the ECP as it is simply playing “ping-pong”, he alleged, adding it appears that ECP is openly engaged in pre-poll rigging by not providing a level playing field to PTI.

He demanded the provincial electoral watchdog to give a solid reason for not forwarding PTI Sindh's letter to the government of Sindh for granting permission for a rally on November 12.

Meanwhile, he strongly condemned the police raid on Farina Aamer, PTI’s recently notified district general secretary Lahore Women Wing for holding a meeting a day ago. He raised the question is this the “level playing field” PML-N wants for it to contest in February 8, 2024, general election?

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

