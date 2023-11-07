BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed; Qatar snaps 7-day winning streak

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 07:33pm

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday as investor enthusiasm about a peak in global interest rates faded, with the Qatari index snapping seven sessions of gains.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.3%, ending the winning streak, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 1.7% and telecoms firm Ooredoo declining 2.3%.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.8%, with top lender Emirates NBD advancing 1.1% and Mashreq Bank closing 5.2%.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum approved a budget of 246.6 billion dirham ($67.14 billion) for the emirate’s government in 2024-2026, the Dubai media office said on Monday.

The Dubai stock market continued to recover from its losses in October. The market continues to find support in the strong local economic fundamentals while sentiment improves, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

“Performance could remain positive if traders continue to focus on softer monetary policy expectations,” Takieddine said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished flat.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - hit fresh 2-1/2-month lows as mixed economic data from China offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed flat with negligible loss.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.5% after reporting a 23% drop in third-quarter net profit, which marginally beat analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, auto rental firm Lumi slipped 0.6%, after recording a quarterly net profit of 35 million riyals ($9.33 million), up from 30.5 million riyals last year but down 30% in sequentially.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.5%, led by a 3.5% leap in Commercial International Bank.

Egypt is offering incentives to shore up its tourism industry in southern Sinai on the Red Sea, with fallout from the conflict in the Gaza Strip so far contained to under 10% of bookings in the country, the Egyptian tourism minister said on Monday.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     was flat at 10,946
 ABU DHABI        was flat at 9,551
 DUBAI            gained 0.8% to 3,990
 QATAR            dropped 0.3% to 10,120
 EGYPT            rose 1.5% to 23,393
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.2% to 1,924
 OMAN             down 0.3% to 4,548
 KUWAIT           declined 0.6% to 7,222
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf markets end mixed; Qatar snaps 7-day winning streak

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Israel readies for Gaza City push as UN decries month of ‘carnage’

Oil prices at 2-1/2 month lows as China data offset supply cuts

Punjab govt declares four-day holiday as smog wave worsens

After hitting record high, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

SIFC makes investment pitch in Dubai to highlight Pakistan’s ‘latent potential’

Honda Atlas Cars extends plant shutdown

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

Read more stories