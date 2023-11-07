BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.18%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
DFML 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.88%)
DGKC 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.31%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.32%)
HBL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
HUBC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
OGDC 101.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.43%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 106.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.06%)
PPL 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.35%)
PRL 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.91%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.01%)
TRG 73.05 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.51%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.17%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -136.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 53,779 Decreased By -81.2 (-0.15%)
KSE30 18,000 Increased By 2.7 (0.01%)
London stocks open higher as personal goods sector gains

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 02:05pm

British equities edged higher on Tuesday lifted by a surge in the personal goods sector, while investors assessed economic data that shows a slowing UK economy.

Both the benchmarks FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 rose 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

The personal goods sector gained 2.2%, led by a surge in Watches of Switzerland as the company kept its sales and profit forecast for 2024 unchanged.

The stock soared 13.2% in early trade.

Homebuilders rose 1.1 % after British house prices ended six months of consecutive falls in October, reflecting a lack of homes being put up for sale.

FTSE 100 falls on energy drag, but logs weekly gains

Persimmon rose 2.1% as it said it would build more homes this year than its earlier expectation.

Vistry, too, climbed 2.5% as it announced an 819 million pound ($1 billion) deal with Blackstone-backed firms Leaf Living and Sage Homes to deliver 2,915 homes starting this year.

Precious metal miners, however, slid 1%, leading losses, after gold slipped to a near two-week low.

Oil and gas shares fell 0.8% on lower prices. Naked Wines dropped 23.3% after it slashed its annual revenue and profit outlook on weak performance in the US market.

FTSE 100

