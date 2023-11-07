BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.22%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.88%)
DGKC 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.39%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.41%)
HBL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
HUBC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.33%)
OGDC 101.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.43%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 106.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.06%)
PPL 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.35%)
PRL 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.91%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.01%)
TRG 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.14%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,472 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 19,014 Decreased By -105.7 (-0.55%)
KSE100 53,754 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,991 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Actors’ union says no agreement on studios’ ‘final’ offer

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2023 01:37pm
A man wearing a mask and flashing $100 bills says he is dressed as a CEO as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line outside Netflix Studios in Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. Photo: AFP
A man wearing a mask and flashing $100 bills says he is dressed as a CEO as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line outside Netflix Studios in Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: The union representing striking actors said Monday it could not agree to studios’ “last, best and final offer” issued over the weekend in a bid to end a months-long stalemate that has crippled Hollywood.

Negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have been mulling the proposal since Saturday, as studios seek to halt a damaging stoppage that has brought TV and movie production to a standstill for four months.

Hollywood studios release details of new proposal to striking writers

In a statement to members posted on social media on Monday the committee said they were determined to bring the 116-day strike to an end “responsibly,” but had not yet found common ground with the body representing Disney, Netflix, Warner, Universal, Paramount and Sony.

“There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including (Artificial Intelligence)” the statement said.

“We will keep you informed as events unfold.”

Pressure has been rapidly mounting for a deal. Unemployed actors have increasingly been struggling to make ends meet, and studios already face gaping holes in their release schedules for next year and beyond.

Talks to reach a deal in recent days were attended by studio CEOs, underlining the urgency to end the crisis.

SAG-AFTRA represents some 160,000 performers. Actors below Hollywood’s upper echelons say it has become almost impossible to earn a decent living, as long-standing pay structures have failed to keep pace with inflation and industry changes.

Hollywood strikes to dampen Big Media’s holiday expectations

In particular, the growth of streaming platforms – who typically order fewer episodes per series, and pay minimal “residuals” when a hit show gets rewatched – has severely eroded their incomes.

But the use of Artificial Intelligence – particularly the notion that an actor’s likeness could be used long after they have filmed a role – has been a sticking point.

Studios, who have already delayed the release of major films such as ‘Dune: Part Two’ and the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ installment, are eager to restart productions on hit shows like ‘Stranger Things’ in time for next year.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told AFP negotiations were still going on.

“We’re at the table and we’re working really hard to get it done,” he said.

“I feel like we’re really close. But you know, these are complicated deals and we’re navigating tricky waters. Our goal is we want to get folks back to work.”

$6.5 billion cost

When SAG-AFTRA walked out in mid-July, Hollywood writers were also on strike.

It was the first time that the two unions had headed to the picket lines simultaneously since 1960, when actor (and future US president) Ronald Reagan led the protests.

But writers struck a deal with studios in September. High-level talks between studios and the actors’ union began soon after.

The overall cost of the industry-wide Hollywood standstill is now estimated to be at least $6.5 billion, mainly from lost wages.

Last week, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told members he was “cautiously optimistic” after both sides compromised on minimum pay demands, and a bonus structure for starring in hit shows or films.

In previous rounds of talks, studios offered to create strict protections requiring consent and compensation for AI, but the actors’ union argued these did not go far enough.

Netflix AI Hollywood Disney Writers Guild of America SAG AFTRA writer's strike

Comments

1000 characters

Actors’ union says no agreement on studios’ ‘final’ offer

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

After hitting new highs, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

India’s top court tells states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous

Bus torched as Bangladesh set to declare new minimum wage

Centre doubts ability of provinces to run Discos credibly

Read more stories