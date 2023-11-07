China stocks fall as recovery, global rate concerns weigh

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday, as fresh trade data underscored an uneven economic recovery, with the market also tracking global markets lower amid fresh concerns on global rate tightening.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was down 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 1.6%.

** China’s imports unexpectedly grew in October while exports contracted at a quicker pace, in a mixed set of indicators that showed the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy remains uneven.

** Asian stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, as the bond market’s rally paused and investors reined in enthusiasm about a possible peak in global interest rates.

** Foreign investors sold a net 5 billion yuan ($686.9 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far in the session, after three days of inflows.

** Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said export growth remained sluggish as the economic momentum in the US and Europe slowed.

** “China has to rely more on domestic demand to boost growth,” Zhang added.

** People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Zhang Qingsong said he was not overly worried about his country’s economy.

** In onshore markets, shares in tourism, liquor and new energy fell more than 1% each, while insurance lost 2.2%.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants declined 1.4%, while mainland developers retreated 2.2% after jumping 3.4% in the previous session.

** Property developer Vanke slipped following a surge in the previous session, after its largest shareholder said on Monday it has prepared more than 10 billion yuan worth of “market tools” for the developer.