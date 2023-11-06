BAFL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.36%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.44%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.42%)
DGKC 60.76 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (5.85%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.63%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 93.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.58%)
HUBC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.22%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.69%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (13.2%)
PIOC 108.88 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.2%)
PPL 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 72.42 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.8%)
UNITY 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,482 Increased By 60.2 (1.11%)
BR30 19,047 Increased By 190.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,689 Increased By 565.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,958 Increased By 153.7 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks rise on govt support, global rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 01:16pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks hit two-week highs on Monday and Hong Kong shares also climbed as Beijing stepped up efforts to stabilise markets, while hopes of early interest rate cuts by global central banks aided sentiment further.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 1.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%. Hong Kong’s stock benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 1.7%.

** Chinese mutual fund companies are rushing to buy their own stock products, as the country’s securities regulator vowed fresh measures to guide long-term capital into the stock market.

** Also helping sentiment was Chinese premier Li Qiang saying on Sunday that China would further expand market access and increase imports.

** China’s top leaders have vowed to revive confidence in the stock market, with the Ministry of State Security said on Friday that financial stability is a key part of national security.

** The rally comes as Asian shares rose for a fourth straight session after markets moved to price in earlier rate cuts in the US and Europe.

** But some analysts cautioned that China’s disappointing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data points to a fragile economic recovery.

China stocks rise as services activity picks up

** “We interpret the October PMI data as evidence that more policy support is needed for sustained growth momentum as fundamental demand remains soft,” Goldman Sachs wrote.

** In addition, “with interest rates in China ‘lower for longer’ while interest rates outside of China ‘higher for longer’, capital outflow pressures are likely to persist”.

** China’s latest balance of payments data shows that the country recorded its first-ever quarterly deficit in foreign direct investment (FDI).

** Stocks rose across the board.

** China’s IT sector and healthcare stocks jumped 3%, while the STAR 100 Index rose 3.5%. Tech stocks in Hong Kong surged nearly 4%.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China and Hong Kong stocks rise on govt support, global rate cut hopes

Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

KSE-100 hits all-time intra-day high as bull run continues

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

$3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Read more stories