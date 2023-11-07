APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi highlighted the growing depth of China-Pakistan cooperation and the role of his ministry in extending support to Chinese enterprises in areas of common interest.

The minister expressed these views while speaking at the launch of the report on “Ten Years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” by the All Pakistan China Enterprises Association (APCEA) and Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) here on Monday.

The report highlighted the ten years of strategic partnership between China and Pakistan under the CPEC with a special focus on development projects valued at billions of dollars in different sectors completed during this time.

The report also elaborated different aspects of the CPEC, especially its impacts on the socio-economic lives of the people across Pakistan.

The minister noted that Chinese enterprises’ professionalism and dedication to CPEC projects, even during the global pandemic, had earned praise from governments and international media.

He said that his ministry will play a greater role in extending all possible cooperation to Chinese enterprises in developing greater understanding and cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

The minister highlighted that over 201 member companies of APCEA had invested $ 25 billion in Pakistan, employing over 85,000 locals, affirming CPEC’s status as a transformative and exemplary project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The minister applauded the increasing cooperation between Pakistan and China in various sectors, including green development, special economic zones, the textile industry, agriculture, and the digital economy. He mentioned the joint commitment of both countries to regional peace, stability, and dispute resolution.

He mentioned that during the visit of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to China, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and to deepen the cooperation across various sectors.

The minister said that as many as 20 MoUs, protocols and agreements were also signed covering various areas of cooperation including infrastructure, mining, industry, green development, health, space cooperation, digital economy and many more.

The minister also expressed their joint commitment to regional peace, stability, and the resolution of long-standing disputes.

Earlier, in his address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said China delivers whatever it plans and CPEC is a testimony to this fact. He underscored the need to highlight the CPEC and its positive contribution in changing people’s lives.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong reiterated China’s commitment to continue cooperation with Pakistan for high quality development of CPEC projects.

He said in the next phase of CPEC we will further extend our cooperation in the energy sector with a particular focus on hydel and solar energy.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his message lauded the remarkable achievements of “Ten Years of CPEC” during a report launching ceremony titled, “Thousands of Miles with CPEC.”

In lieu of the chief guest, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani’s presence, a message on his behalf, was read out to the audience by the Executive Director Pakistan-China Institute, Mustafa Hayder Sayed.

In his message, read out by ED Pak-China Institute, the chairman Senate emphasised the enduring friendship between the two nations and commended the significant contributions of Chinese institutions and organisations operating in Pakistan. Their contributions have played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties, fostering not only government-to-government relations but also nurturing the invaluable people-to-people connections that underpin this exceptional friendship.

“The deep-rooted and historic friendship between Pakistan and China transcends borders and cultures, serving as a model for the world.” The chairman Senate in his message lauded the visionary leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting his remarkable vision and unwavering commitment, which has propelled China into an economic powerhouse, inspiring nations worldwide.

