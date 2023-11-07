PSX launches ‘PSX WhatsApp Service’

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has introduced a brilliant new service called the PSX WhatsApp Service to make available a whole host of information to capital market customers at their finger tips.

This exciting offering provides customers all the basic information they need regarding investment, issuances as well as basics of financial literacy such as articles & blogs, My Portfolio virtual trading web-app, Knowledge Center and market details such as market report, market summary, daily quotations and daily announcements, among several other options and sub-options.

The PSX WhatsApp Service is accessible through a simple and convenient process. Users can scan the following QR code or click on the given link. Thereafter they will get a “Hi” message on their WhatsApp message box which they will need to send to initiate the PSX WhatsApp Service.

Speaking about the launch of the PSX WhatsApp Service, the PSX MD and CEO, Farrukh H. Khan, stated, “We are excited to introduce the PSX WhatsApp Service for the use and benefit of all stakeholders including investors, issuers, media and the general public.

Whether they are new to the market or are familiar with it, users can utilize PSX WhatsApp Service to access information on market movement for the day with daily market reports and summaries available; they can learn the ropes of investing by reaching out to us for the Investing 101 course offered by PSX; they can learn about Main Board as well as GEM Board for listing their company and for raising capital; and companies can reach out to PSX for investor education sessions for their staff members, among several other types of information available on this service”.

