IK’s petition: Court issues notice to Adiala Jail authorities

ISLAMABAD: The special court set up to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act, on Monday, issued notice to Adiala Jail authorities on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking to start contempt court proceedings against Adiala jail authorities for not holding a telephonic conversation between the former premier and his sons.

Special court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, issued notice to Adiala jail superintendent over the PTI chief’s application seeking to start contempt of court proceedings against superintendent Adiala prison for not holding his conversation with his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan, despite the directions of the court.

PTI Chief Khan’s counsel Sheraz Ahmed Ranjah filed an application before the court that superintendent Adiala Jail did not hold a telephonic conservation of his client with his sons despite the court’s orders.

He requested the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the superintendent Adiala jail for not implementing court’s orders.

He also requested the court to direct jail authorities to implement the court’s orders.

The court, after hearing PTI chairman’s counsel arguments, issued notice to Adiala jail superintendent and adjourned hearing till November 8.

According to the court’s order on October 18 Superintendent Jail, Central Prison, Rawalpindi has submitted his comments with respect to standard operating procedures (SOPs), in which, there is no doubt that this sought of desired communication through telephone or by other modes in abroad are not warranted, specifically the case in hand which is of Official Secrets Act Court but the agonies of the family cannot be kept isolated while deciding the instant controversy.

It says that keeping in view the fundamental rights of the prisoners which have been enshrined by the Constitution 1973. In these circumstances, the superintendent Adiala jail, Rawalpindi is directed to allow calls to the concerned family members (real sons) by the prisoners, and the instant application is disposed of in the light of supra mentioned terms.

