BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-07

Tahir Plaza fire case: Eyewitnesses identify ‘MQM target-killer’

INP Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: In an important development, two eyewitnesses Monday identified three terrorists including Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) notorious target-killer Saeed Bharam in the Tahir Plaza fire case.

“Saeed Bharam and his accomplices opened fire and set ablaze the lawyers’ offices in the plaza in Karachi,” the eyewitnesses stated in their testimonies during the hearing of the case in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Statements of eyewitnesses, witnesses, the rickshaw-driver and the gunman of the murdered lawyer were also recorded.

“On the day of the incident, I was near Tahir Plaza,” the rickshaw-driver said.

“Suddenly, there were gunshots and a stampede. I myself saw Saeed Bharam and other accused firing shots,” he added.

“I had also identified them during the identification parade in front of the judicial magistrate,” he stated.

“Saeed Bharam and other accused had entered Tahir Plaza. These are the same suspects who had set fire to the lawyers’ offices in Tahir Plaza. I had seen them setting fire to the lawyer’s office with my own eyes,” he added.

The court summoned other witnesses in the case at the next hearing.

“MQM’s Saeed Bharam, Imran Saeed, and Faisal Javed alias Mama are arrested in the case,” police said.

“Imran Saeed confessed to setting Tahir Plaza on fire in his 164 statements and the statements he recorded to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT),” they added.

“The accused set fire to Tahir Plaza at the behest of MQM Karachi Tanzeemi Committee (KTC) In-charge Hammad Siddiqui,” they stated.

“In front of the magistrate, Imran Saeed confessed to setting fire to the plaza at the behest of Hammad Siddiqui and Saeed Bharam,” they added.

According to police, the accused also disclosed his involvement in the Tahir Plaza fire incident during the police interrogation.

Accused Faisal Mama was arrested in 2021. On April 9, 2008, six people, including Altaf Jafri Advocate, died in a fire in Tahir Plaza. The case of the incident was registered at Rasala police station.

MQM ATC Anti Terrorism Court Tahir Plaza fire case target killer

Comments

1000 characters

Tahir Plaza fire case: Eyewitnesses identify ‘MQM target-killer’

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Import of urea exempted from PPRA Rules

WHO, Pakistan sign MoU on health sector

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

Tax experts explain how FBR implements orders issued by courts

Land for housing society: MDA tells SC it has no objection to amounts deposited by BTLK with Sindh govt

Sindh CM urges PM to remove impediments to 5 major projects

Read more stories