LUMS, IE varsity Spain sign MoU

LAHORE: LUMS and IE University Spain formalized a Memorandum of Understanding, marking the initiation of collaboration in the field of education.

The high-level delegation was headed by H.E. Jose Antonio De Ory, the Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, accompanied by Dr. Manuel Muniz, Provost IE University, Dr. Angeles Figueroa, Executive Director for Partnerships and Jalal Salahudin, Honorary Consul of Spain for Punjab. They were welcomed by LUMS leadership including Shahid Hussain, Rector and Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Acting Vice Chancellor and Provost.

The MoU between LUMS and IE University aims to open avenues of collaboration for knowledge exchange.

Dr. Muniz mentioned that IE University is currently undergoing a significant expansion and thus, opening doors to a number of collaborative opportunities including a possible exchange between the faculties of LUMS and IE University. Reflecting on the collaboration, he further shared, “In the years to come, we will work together on joint research initiatives, visiting students, and visiting faculty programmes, among other projects. Special thanks are due to H.E. Jose Antonio de Ory, for making this possible.”

Established as a teaching institute, IE University has evolved over the years into a comprehensive university with five schools and an increased focus on research. The University supports inclusivity and diversity and welcomes students from all over the world as demonstrated by 83% international students.

Dr. Muniz highlighted that Spanish is not mandatory to get into IE University. However, it is a requirement at the time of graduation, thus providing ample time for the students to learn the language. Dr. Figueroa added that IE University has a flexible learning system, tailored according to every individual student’s needs.

Established as a private, not-for-profit university, LUMS is one of South Asia’s top academic institutions known for its commitment to outstanding learning, research intensity and teaching excellence. Through its Learning without Borders philosophy, the University provides an integrated core curriculum across disciplines. It’s five schools in Management, Humanities and Social Sciences, Science and Engineering, Law and Education have nurtured leaders in all spheres of life. With a range of international partnerships with universities around the world for student and faculty exchange, LUMS provides a distinctive academic experience. The University is also expanding its access through a digital learning platform, LUMSx, which provides a range of large-scale pedagogical innovations.

Dr. Jadoon shared, “We extend our sincere gratitude to H.E. Jose Antonio De Ory for introducing IE University as a potential partner. The shared values and objectives between our institutions will ensure success of our initiative. We eagerly anticipate future collaborations, encompassing joint research and exchanges involving students and faculty. These will undoubtedly foster stronger ties between Pakistan and Spain.”

