LHC summon police record in case against Usman Dar

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned police record of a case registered against a former PTI leader Usman Dar of fraud and cheating.

Sialkot police implicated Usman Dar in the case on the statement of a suspect, Javed Ali, who allegedly secured a government job of a watchman in a middle class school on the basis of bogus documents. A deputy district education officer for women lodged the FIR against Javed after an inquiry found his academic credentials bogus. The police arrested the suspect, who disclosed in the investigation that he had given rupees two million as bribe to Usman Dar to secure the job.

Dar approached the high court to get quash the case.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the police falsely implicated his client in a fabricated case merely on a statement without any legal justification and evidence. He asked the court to quash the FIR against the petitioner.

