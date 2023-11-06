BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits one-month high ahead of key China data

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 04:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices climbed on Monday to one-month highs as a softer dollar and China committing to boost its imports spurred fund buying ahead of key Chinese economic data.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $8,243 a metric ton at 1057 GMT, having touched its highest since Oct. 2 at $8,260.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang told a trade fair in Shanghai on Sunday that the country would open up its economy and that its imports of goods and services would reach a cumulative $17 trillion within the next five years.

“China comments over the weekend are supporting sentiment, as is the dollar after last week’s jobs data from the United States,” one metals trader said.

Copper down on higher stocks, concerns about demand in China

The dollar tumbled after a soft U.S. monthly jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady at its December meeting.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand for industrial metals.

Data on China’s exports, imports, consumer price inflation and total social financing will be closely watched over the next few days for clues to demand prospects for industrial metals.

However, a lack of concern about copper supplies can be seen in the discount for cash copper over the three-month contract at $80 a ton, its hjighest for more than 30 years.

Traders said a break of the 50-day moving average around $8,180 created upside momentum and that the next barrier was around $8,307, the 100-day moving average.

Elsewhere, aluminium touched a one-month high at $2,285 a ton, partly owing to low stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange and sliding inventories in LME-approved warehouses.

Also behind aluminium’s gains were output cuts in China’s Yunnan province because of power curbs related to water shortages.

Three-month aluminium was up 1% at $2,276 a ton, zinc gained 2.1% to $2,578, lead added 0.7% to $2,187, tin advanced 0.6% to $24,500 and nickel slipped 0.4% to $18,150.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hits one-month high ahead of key China data

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Israel steps up aggression, pressure grows as Gaza death toll approaches 10,000

Health ministry says over 200 dead in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza

Asif Zardari hopeful of Bilawal's election victory on February 8

Oil up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Iqbal Day: SBP to remain closed on Thursday

Dubai Design Week: 9th edition looks set to become global creative hub

Russia warns of 'terrorist' risk from Gaza fighting, calls for Palestinian unity

Gold price per tola down Rs400 in Pakistan

Read more stories