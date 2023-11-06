Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is considering taking services of private teachers and setting up polling stations in private schools in the general elections of February 2024.

The ECP said to have sought details of private educational institutions and their teachers from all districts in connection with the preparations for the general elections.

ECP issues notification

According to the details, the ECP has sought details of the private schools of all the districts in order to convert them into polling stations in the general elections, if required.

In the districts where the government buildings and employees are insufficient to meet the requirements, the ECP would take help of private schools and their teachers. According to media reports, letters have been sent to the Education Department of the four provinces on the directives of the ECP.

