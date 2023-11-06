LG by-polls: ECP sets up EMCC in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established Election Monitoring Control Centre (EMCC) at ECP Secretariat Islamabad for local government by-elections in 16 districts of Sindh.

This was stated by the Spokesperson ECP on Sunday. He added that the EMCC has been established for three days and it would continue to work till finalisation of the results; the officials and monitoring team would address the complaints, of any, with regard to the Election.

He added that the polling is going on smoothly in Sindh LG bye elections and the ECP is monitoring Sindh LG bye-elections in 14 districts on 21 categories of Seats. He said that in total 163 polling stations established for the polls.

He further stated that the LG bye-elections going on smoothly at 21 Categories of different vacant seats in 14 districts of Sindh including Karachi with polling time from 8 am to 5 pm. In case of any complaint, the contestants are advised to contact on 051- 9204403, 051- 921083, 051-9201057, 051-9210838.

