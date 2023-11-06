BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-06

LG by-polls: ECP sets up EMCC in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established Election Monitoring Control Centre (EMCC) at ECP Secretariat Islamabad for local government by-elections in 16 districts of Sindh.

This was stated by the Spokesperson ECP on Sunday. He added that the EMCC has been established for three days and it would continue to work till finalisation of the results; the officials and monitoring team would address the complaints, of any, with regard to the Election.

He added that the polling is going on smoothly in Sindh LG bye elections and the ECP is monitoring Sindh LG bye-elections in 14 districts on 21 categories of Seats. He said that in total 163 polling stations established for the polls.

He further stated that the LG bye-elections going on smoothly at 21 Categories of different vacant seats in 14 districts of Sindh including Karachi with polling time from 8 am to 5 pm. In case of any complaint, the contestants are advised to contact on 051- 9204403, 051- 921083, 051-9201057, 051-9210838.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh ECP by elections LG by polls EMCC

Comments

1000 characters

LG by-polls: ECP sets up EMCC in Sindh

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fawad sent to police remand for two days

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories