Federal Ombudsman orders implementation of decisions

PESHAWAR: Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed the Officers of Regional Office, Abbottabad and heads of the federal government agencies to ensure implementation of decisions of ombudsman to protect the rights of neglected and poor segments of the society against mal-administrations and administrative excess.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the officers, of Abbottabad Regional Office and the heads of Federal Government Agencies. He said that 154,343 complaints have been redressed since January 2023, and by the end of the current calendar year, the number of complaints’ registration is expected to climb 185,000.

Earlier, Federal Ombudsman was briefed on the performance of Regional Office Abbottabad and was informed that 7858 decisions have been implemented during this year which is 68% higher than last year.

He commended the efforts of Regional Office and the heads of Federal Agencies ameliorating the mal-administrations issues faced by the lower strata of the society who cannot afford to approach the courts.

The Federal Ombudsman lauded the cooperation of administrative heads of the federal agencies in resolving the issues of common man at their door steps.

He added that it is our duty to redress the grievance of the people who are mostly poor and indigent. He further stated that with this sprit, the programme of Informal Dispute Resolutions (IRD) was started in April, 2022 has proved very successful in resolving the issues of poor people. Under this programme 2626 cases have so far been resolved, whereas, 186 cases are under process.

Meanwhile talking media, Federal Ombudsman informed that visible steps have been taken by the institute to mitigate the grievances of overseas Pakistanis, pensioners and matters pertaining to jail reforms of prisoners, including women and juvenile prisoners.

He emphasized that media plays a vital role in dissemination of information about difficulties of general public and the activities of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, in providing relief to the poor.

He said that that media’s role is crucial in improving the awareness in people of remote corners about ombudsman role also and about the service delivery in various departments.

