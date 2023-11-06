BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Experts highlight benefits of robotic procedures

Press Release Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

KARACHI: An unprecedented gathering of some eminent robotic surgeons who met here previous day highlighted the far-reaching benefits of robotic procedures. They were unanimous in their conclusion that this modality is the best platform to usher in an era of digital surgery.

The seminar was organised by Pakistan Society of Robotic Surgeons (PSRS) in collaboration with Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Prof Saeed Qureshi, Vice Chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences, who is also the President of the Society, inaugurated the symposium, whereas Prof Adib Rizvi, Director SIUT, presided over the symposium.

Prominent speakers and eminent robotic surgeons discussed variety of issues confronted to present day surgical sciences. They pointed out there are definite advantages which this new technology offers.

Presenting their experiences, the robotic surgeons from their respective countries said because of its immense merits the robotic surgery is broadly used for treating patients suffering from various cancers including kidney, prostrate, pancreatic, lung and urinary bladder. Keyhole incision, reduced blood loss, less pain and decreased stay of patients in hospital are other important aspects of robotic procedures also readily highlighted since its inception.

The overseas expert speakers included Dr Khurshid Guru (Chairman Urology Department, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Bufffalo, USA), Dr Mark Slack (Medical Director CMR Surgical, Cambridge UK), Dr Marcus Carey (Head of Uro-gynecology, and Dr Pritpal Singh (Head of Urology, Robotic Surgery & Kideny Transplant, New Delhi, India).

