Nov 05, 2023
Pakistan

ECP cell to monitor Sindh LG by-elections today

APP Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central control room/ complaint cell in Islamabad to monitor the local government by-elections taking place in 16 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

The control room has been set up and will operate continuously until the final results are received. The control room’s role includes addressing any polling-related complaint that emerges during the elections. Complaints can be submitted 24/7 through phone, fax, or email.

As per an ECP spokesperson, the election process will be monitored by senior officers from the control room. The Control Room maintains continuous communication with District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in Sindh.

Setting up the central control room showcases the ECP’s proactive approach to ensuring a smooth and equitable local government election process in Sindh.

The spokesperson stated that concerns regarding polling can be reported at any time using the phone numbers 051-9201057; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404. Email:[email protected]

Sindh ECP Sindh LG by elections

