Zardari condemns terrorist attack on PAF base in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari condemned the terrorist attack on the Air Force base in Mianwali.

Zardari in his statement on Saturday, while appreciating the security forces’ foiling the terrorists’ ambitions, said that National Action Plan is the only remedy to eliminate terrorists.

“These anti-state criminals should be wiped out by identifying these killed terrorists. We should make a lesson by exposing the planners of the attack on the Mianwali Air Base. Kudos to the brave men of the security agencies for thwarting this terror plan,” he said.

Zardari said that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the nation will not go in vain. The Peoples Party has always been a flag bearer when it comes to combating terrorism and will continue to do so.

