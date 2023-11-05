BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Four mega projects to be opened to traffic this month

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

LAHORE: Four mega under construction projects are near completion and will be opened for traffic this month; all the projects will be completed in record time.

According to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Saturday, Bedian Road Underpass, Akbar Chowk Flyover, Shahdara Flyovers and Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass would be completed this month and will be opened for traffic; the entire team of LDA and contractors were working day and night to construct these mega projects.

The Akbar Chowk Flyover project will be completed in a short period of six months instead of 10 months. Apart from the other two flyovers, the Akbar Chowk Flyover project also includes 10 U-turns and the remodeling of Maulana Shaukat Ali Road. During the remodeling of the Akbar Chowk Flyover project, not a single tree was cut. The regular work on this project started on May 26 this year, while according to the contract, the final date to complete the project was March 25 next year.

Similarly, the Shahdara Flyover project will be completed in a short period of 7.5 months instead of 10 months. Construction work on the Shahdara flyover project started on April 4 and according to the contract, the deadline for completion of the project was January 4 next year.

The Bedian Road Underpass project will be completed in a short period of two and half months instead of six months. The construction work on this project started on August 26 and as per the contract, the final date of completion of the project was February 26 next year.

The Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass project was being completed in a short period of about two months instead of six months. Construction work on this project commenced on September 14 and according to the contract, the final day of completion of this project was March 10 next year.

