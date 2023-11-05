LHC to hear appeal of Elahi on 7th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court would proceed with an appeal of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi on November 07 challenging a single bench’s decision that set aside a judicial magistrate’s order of discharging him in a corruption case.

A single bench had set aside the magistrate’s decision of discharging Pervez Elahi with a direction to review the ruling. Pervaiz Elahi challenged the decision of the single bench.

The prosecutor general had challenged Pervez Elahi’s exoneration in the case registered by the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) regarding corruption in funds for development projects to be executed in Gujranwala division. The prosecution argued that the magistrate had no power to discharge the respondent.

