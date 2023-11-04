BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
SAU, Chinese University to establish Bio Health Agri Park

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

HYDERABAD: SAU will establish the Bio Health Agriculture Overseas Demonstration Park in the field area of plant breeding and Genetics department, under the collaboration of Chinese University.

A MoU will be signed between Sindh Agriculture University and Northwest University of Agriculture and Forest to enhance the quality of crops and vegetables, while experts and students of both countries will join the hands to exchange the research and knowledge in future.

A delegation from Northwest University of Agriculture and Forest visited the Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and inaugurated the Bio Health Agriculture Overseas Demonstration Park Chinese at the field area of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, with Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, and agreed to work together on various projects in the future regarding agricultural development and research.

A meeting was also held, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Zhao Limin from Northwest University of Agriculture and Forest, Ms. Shi Suki, Deputy Secretary General of Yingling Bio-Health Agriculture Industry Alliance, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of Sindh Agriculture University, and Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Shar, a post-doctoral PhD student in China's Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) from Pakistan also participated in the meeting.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that the country's agriculture will benefit from the joint research on increasing the quality and production of wheat, rice, corn, millet, vegetables, and other crops in both universities, while the experts and students of our university will benefit from this new research and technology. “There will be access to academics and research institutions while teaching information will be exchanged,” he added.

Chinese expert Yao Limin said to set up experimental exhibition centers of Bio-Health Agriculture Overseas Demonstration Park in the farms of SAU to test and display high-quality wheat and vegetable varieties, while collaborative research on salt-tolerant and high-quality crop varieties, as well as promoting new products of disease-resistant biological agents and biological nanomaterial in Sindh Agriculture University.

Earlier, the Chinese experts also visited the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of Sindh Agriculture University and also met the Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, and discussed matters of mutual interest, Dr. Marri said that the Chinese experts are supporting us in agricultural development and new technology.

A large number of Deans, professors, experts, and students from various faculties have also participated, and shields and cultural gifts were also exchanged during the ceremony.

