Political stability harbinger of bright future, says Punjab Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that economic and political stability in the country are the harbinger of a bright future and the journey of development will start again.

He was talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia who met him here at Governor House Lahore Friday. During the meeting, the delegation expressed satisfaction over the political and economic stability in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that overseas Pakistanis are the valuable asset for the country, who are playing an important role in the stability of the country's economy by sending remittances.

He said that whenever the country faced difficult times; be it floods or earthquakes, Pakistanis living abroad always came forward and helped their countrymen.

He further said that the young generation is the most valuable asset of the country and special attention is being given to the character development of the youth in the universities. He said that a consortium has also been formed on character building in public and private universities.

On this occasion, the overseas Pakistani delegation demanded to open campuses of Pakistani private and public universities in Saudi Arabia. They stated that by establishing campuses of Pakistani universities in Saudi Arabia, the education of a large number of Pakistanis and children from many other countries could be facilitated.

