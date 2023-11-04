BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-04

Minorities, backward areas: PM says exams for recruitment ‘shall’ be held regularly to fill vacant posts

Zaheer Abbasi Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed that competitive examinations for government recruitment shall be held regularly to fill the vacant posts belonging to minorities and backward areas.

The caretaker prime minister presided over a meeting regarding the progress of filling up of vacant seats for marginalized areas in civil bureaucracy through special examinations as well as rotation policy and special quota on Friday.

The meeting was given a briefing regarding the recently held Special Competitive Examination (Special CSS) and was told that more than 15,000 candidates participated in this exam this year, out of which more than 3,500 were from Balochistan.

The meeting was further informed that more than 60 vacancies of Balochistan quota were included in this exam.

The caretaker premier has directed that competitive examinations for government recruitment shall be held on regular basis in order to fill the vacant posts of those belonging to minorities and backward areas.

The caretaker prime minister further directed that awareness campaigns should also be conducted to encourage participation of minorities in competitive examinations.

The constitution and laws of Pakistan assign equal rights and development opportunities to minorities and those belonging to backward areas, he added.

Kakar said the government is trying to provide equal development opportunities to every citizen of the country and also directed to form a clear policy for the deployment of competent officers in remote areas of the country including Balochistan.

Kakar further directed to restore the rotation policy of civil officers according to its original spirit and ensure its strict implementation.

The meeting was attended by the adviser to caretaker prime minister Ahad Khan Cheema, secretary to caretaker prime minister, secretary establishment and secretary Federal Public Service Commission participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Balochistan Ahad Khan Cheema Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Minorities, backward areas: PM says exams for recruitment ‘shall’ be held regularly to fill vacant posts

FBR shares collection data with IMF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Dar highlights criticality of delimitations

Read more stories