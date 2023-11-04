Minorities, backward areas: PM says exams for recruitment ‘shall’ be held regularly to fill vacant posts

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed that competitive examinations for government recruitment shall be held regularly to fill the vacant posts belonging to minorities and backward areas.

The caretaker prime minister presided over a meeting regarding the progress of filling up of vacant seats for marginalized areas in civil bureaucracy through special examinations as well as rotation policy and special quota on Friday.

The meeting was given a briefing regarding the recently held Special Competitive Examination (Special CSS) and was told that more than 15,000 candidates participated in this exam this year, out of which more than 3,500 were from Balochistan.

The meeting was further informed that more than 60 vacancies of Balochistan quota were included in this exam.

The caretaker premier has directed that competitive examinations for government recruitment shall be held on regular basis in order to fill the vacant posts of those belonging to minorities and backward areas.

The caretaker prime minister further directed that awareness campaigns should also be conducted to encourage participation of minorities in competitive examinations.

The constitution and laws of Pakistan assign equal rights and development opportunities to minorities and those belonging to backward areas, he added.

Kakar said the government is trying to provide equal development opportunities to every citizen of the country and also directed to form a clear policy for the deployment of competent officers in remote areas of the country including Balochistan.

Kakar further directed to restore the rotation policy of civil officers according to its original spirit and ensure its strict implementation.

The meeting was attended by the adviser to caretaker prime minister Ahad Khan Cheema, secretary to caretaker prime minister, secretary establishment and secretary Federal Public Service Commission participated in the meeting.

