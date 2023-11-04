Ten booked for water theft in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has lodged an FIR against some 10 accused who were allegedly involved in water theft of up to 2 million gallons (MGD) per day.

As per KW&SC officials, the paramilitary Rangers (Sindh) and Water Corporation have done the joint operation in Landhi where water was being stolen daily by making a 18-feet deep and 200-feet long tunnel near Labour Square from the 54-inch line.

The water theft was being done under the guise of an RO plant in the jurisdictions of Sukhan police station. Three large tanks were there established to store millions of gallons of water.

Officials said that an FIR has been registered in the concerned police station against 10 accused including Kashif Taslim, Shoaib, Iqbal Qaimkhani, Abdul Khaliq Murawat and Muhammad Shafiq for their alleged involvement in water theft.

They said that the CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has felicitated the water corporation, Pakistan Rangers, and Sindh Police for the successful operation. Under the Water Corporation Act, there is a 5-year punishment and a fine of Rs 5 million for the water theft.

They further informed that the drone footage of the place of water theft was taken earlier and they will also investigate about the Water Corporation officials and if anyone is found involved in this matter, strict legal action will be taken against him.

