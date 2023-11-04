WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 3, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Nov-23 1-Nov-23 31-Oct-23 30-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103989 0.104364 0.103981 0.104173 Euro 0.811426 0.804906 0.808059 0.808492 Japanese yen 0.005057 0.005049 0.005092 0.005089 U.K. pound 0.928676 0.926325 0.926654 0.924411 U.S. dollar 0.761116 0.763885 0.760956 0.762369 Algerian dinar 0.005612 0.005607 0.005595 Australian dollar 0.488941 0.483692 0.482903 0.484333 Botswana pula 0.056094 0.055993 0.05555 0.055729 Brazilian real 0.152205 0.150479 0.152267 Brunei dollar 0.557676 0.557621 0.556702 0.557084 Canadian dollar 0.552414 0.550548 0.548595 0.551123 Chilean peso 0.000846 0.000836 0.000821 Czech koruna 0.032955 0.032585 0.032892 0.032892 Danish krone 0.108718 0.107832 0.10825 0.10832 Indian rupee 0.009141 0.009172 0.009139 0.009156 Israeli New Shekel 0.192104 0.189597 0.188007 Korean won 0.000561 0.000566 0.000563 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46396 2.47212 2.46384 2.46761 Malaysian ringgit 0.160151 0.160026 0.159663 0.160263 Mauritian rupee 0.017133 0.017062 Mexican peso 0.042603 0.042189 0.042204 New Zealand dollar 0.448335 0.443015 0.444246 0.44347 Norwegian krone 0.068335 0.068236 0.068056 0.068571 Omani rial 1.9795 1.9867 1.97908 1.98275 Peruvian sol 0.198579 0.198534 Philippine peso 0.013373 Polish zloty 0.181378 0.182553 0.181344 Qatari riyal 0.209098 0.209859 0.209054 0.209442 Russian ruble 0.008169 0.008189 0.008269 0.008176 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202964 0.203703 0.202922 0.203298 Singapore dollar 0.557676 0.557621 0.556702 0.557084 South African rand 0.041278 0.040781 0.040473 0.040449 Swedish krona 0.068327 0.068329 0.068426 0.068242 Swiss franc 0.841291 0.840173 0.843165 0.843049 Thai baht 0.021138 0.02107 0.021128 0.021153 Trinidadian dollar 0.11358 0.112798 0.113163 U.A.E. dirham 0.207247 0.208001 0.207204 0.207589 Uruguayan peso 0.019088 0.019036 0.019082 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

