WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 3, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Nov-23 1-Nov-23 31-Oct-23 30-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103989 0.104364 0.103981 0.104173
Euro 0.811426 0.804906 0.808059 0.808492
Japanese yen 0.005057 0.005049 0.005092 0.005089
U.K. pound 0.928676 0.926325 0.926654 0.924411
U.S. dollar 0.761116 0.763885 0.760956 0.762369
Algerian dinar 0.005612 0.005607 0.005595
Australian dollar 0.488941 0.483692 0.482903 0.484333
Botswana pula 0.056094 0.055993 0.05555 0.055729
Brazilian real 0.152205 0.150479 0.152267
Brunei dollar 0.557676 0.557621 0.556702 0.557084
Canadian dollar 0.552414 0.550548 0.548595 0.551123
Chilean peso 0.000846 0.000836 0.000821
Czech koruna 0.032955 0.032585 0.032892 0.032892
Danish krone 0.108718 0.107832 0.10825 0.10832
Indian rupee 0.009141 0.009172 0.009139 0.009156
Israeli New Shekel 0.192104 0.189597 0.188007
Korean won 0.000561 0.000566 0.000563 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46396 2.47212 2.46384 2.46761
Malaysian ringgit 0.160151 0.160026 0.159663 0.160263
Mauritian rupee 0.017133 0.017062
Mexican peso 0.042603 0.042189 0.042204
New Zealand dollar 0.448335 0.443015 0.444246 0.44347
Norwegian krone 0.068335 0.068236 0.068056 0.068571
Omani rial 1.9795 1.9867 1.97908 1.98275
Peruvian sol 0.198579 0.198534
Philippine peso 0.013373
Polish zloty 0.181378 0.182553 0.181344
Qatari riyal 0.209098 0.209859 0.209054 0.209442
Russian ruble 0.008169 0.008189 0.008269 0.008176
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202964 0.203703 0.202922 0.203298
Singapore dollar 0.557676 0.557621 0.556702 0.557084
South African rand 0.041278 0.040781 0.040473 0.040449
Swedish krona 0.068327 0.068329 0.068426 0.068242
Swiss franc 0.841291 0.840173 0.843165 0.843049
Thai baht 0.021138 0.02107 0.021128 0.021153
Trinidadian dollar 0.11358 0.112798 0.113163
U.A.E. dirham 0.207247 0.208001 0.207204 0.207589
Uruguayan peso 0.019088 0.019036 0.019082
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
