BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
UAE shares rise as Fed pause improves sentiment

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 05:54pm

Stock market in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, in line with global equity markets, as investors cheered a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes, improving sentiment across most asset classes.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.4%, extending winning streak to fifth consecutive sessions, with financial stocks leading a broader rise across most sectors.

Both Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai’s largest lender, and Mashreqbank climbed 2.6%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was up 0.9%.

The index logged its second consecutive weekly gain to 3.8%.

Dubai stock market could be exposed to some selling pressures after this week’s rebound. While geopolitical concerns could continue to weigh on the market, said Khaldoun Hilal - CEO, KAMA Capital.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, led by a 0.6% increase in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The index registered nearly 3% rise on weekly basis.

Abu Dhabi stock market stabilised to a certain extent in this week after hitting a new low this year and exposing it to new price corrections, added Khaldoun Hilal.

==========================================
 ABU DHABI     rose 0.3% to 9,510 points
 DUBAI         added 0.4% to 3,930 points
==========================================
