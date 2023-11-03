BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
FFL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 94.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
PAEL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
PIOC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
PPL 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
PRL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
TRG 71.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.38%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 5,352 Decreased By -17 (-0.32%)
BR30 18,608 Decreased By -60.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 53,111 Increased By 454.5 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,790 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee to be supported by further pullback on US yields, dollar

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 11:27am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to draw support on Friday from the US dollar’s decline on upbeat risk appetite and a further slide in Treasury yields.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open flat-to-slightly higher against the dollar from 83.2425 in the previous session.

The dollar index was “looking soft” and has being “well offered” in London/New York over the past three session, a spot trader at a private bank said.

That is a positive for the rupee but with oil companies and state banks lapping up dollars, the local currency has stayed within the “original” range, he said.

The rupee has been trading in a 83.0225-83.2950 range over the last six weeks. The US 10-year Treasury yield receded in the New York session and was at 4.66% in Asia.

The dollar index posted a low of 105.80 in New York, before recovering to near 106.12.

US equities rallied with the S&P 500 index having its best day since April.

Markets continued their “sugar high” from this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, when Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed may be done hiking, MUFG Bank said in a note.

The number of Americans filing fresh claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, indicating slight softening of the labour market, data on Thursday showed.

Asian currencies added to Thursday’s advance with the Korean won and Indonesian rupiah leading the way.

India rupee falls to record low

Focus now shifts to the US services and jobs data due later on Friday.

The services data will come after the weaker-than-expected manufacturing print while non-farm payrolls are expected to moderate to 180,000 from 336,000 in the prior month, according to a Reuters poll.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

India rupee to be supported by further pullback on US yields, dollar

Election date: SC resumes hearing

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

IMF knows full well SOEs govt’s Achilles heel

Israel says it encircles Gaza City; US to urge ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

Dubai’s ‘super stable’ status ensures its real estate market keeps attracting Pakistanis

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

Read more stories