Nov 03, 2023
Markets

Palm firms on Indonesian export curbs, dip in India imports caps gains

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 11:16am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday after top producer Indonesia confirmed the extension of export controls, though the plunge in edible imports to India limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 7 ringgit, or 0.2% to 3,789 ringgit ($798.52) a metric ton in the morning trade.

Palm oil rises by more than 2% as Indonesia extends export curbs

The benchmark contract has gained 0.3% so far in the week, and is headed for its fourth consecutive weekly rise.

Palm Oil

