Palm firms on Indonesian export curbs, dip in India imports caps gains

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday after top producer Indonesia confirmed the extension of export controls, though the plunge in edible imports to India limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 7 ringgit, or 0.2% to 3,789 ringgit ($798.52) a metric ton in the morning trade.

The benchmark contract has gained 0.3% so far in the week, and is headed for its fourth consecutive weekly rise.