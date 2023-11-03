BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Nov 03, 2023
Bilateral exercise with Qatar Navy special forces concludes

Press Release Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

KARACHI: The 6th edition of bilateral exercise MUHARIB-AL-BAHR between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group (SSG(N)) and Qatari Naval Special Forces (QNSF) was conducted at Karachi. The exercise is conducted annually alternatively at Pakistan and Qatar.

The two weeks long exercise comprised of various operations such as Frogman Ops, coordinated Maritime Interdiction Operations, Ship Visit- Board-Search & Seizure (SVBSS) Procedures, Sniper Weapon Firing, Day & Night Counter Terrorism Training, Close Quarter Combat (CQC) at Ship in a Box Mockup and Fast Rope Insertion Extraction Techniques (FRIETS).

The exercise was aimed at strengthening military relationship and improving coordination and interoperability between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group (SSG (N) and Qatari Naval Special Forces (QNSF).

The exercise proved highly beneficial to enhance professional acumen of SOFs of both navies with testimony to long lasting and historic brotherly relations between the two countries.



