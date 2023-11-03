Abid Boxer granted post-arrest bail

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to former police inspector Abid Hussain alias Abid Boxer in a case of alleged extortion and attacking a police team.

Earlier, counsel of Abid rejected the prosecution story and said the police registered a concocted FIR against the petitioner only to settle personal grudge. He said the charge of snatching a police rifle was also fabricated. He also accused the police of torturing the petitioner physical during the custody.

Faisal Town police registered the case against Abid Boxer and other suspects accusing them of extortion and attacking a police team. It said the former inspector after snatching an official rifle from a constable escaped from the custody and was later arrested from Kasur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023