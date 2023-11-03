FBR nominates team to assist ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has nominated a team of tax officials, who would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in scrutiny of the nomination papers of the contesting candidates for the next general elections.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Thursday, in pursuance of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad’s D.O. letter dated 28-09-2023, the designated officers of FBR are hereby nominated as focal persons to assist the ECP during the scrutiny of nomination papers.

The focal persons are Arshad Nawaz Chheena Chief (Revenue Operations); Bilal Zamir Secretary (Revenue Budget); Sadaf Ihsan Second Secretary (IR-Operations); Suhail Abbas Second Secretary (IR-Jurisdiction) and Alishpa Asif Second Secretary (IR-Litigation).

All heads of field formations are directed to nominate a team of two officers (one must be ADC (HQs), headed by a Commissioner-IR as focal person with respect to their respective formations immediately to keep liaison with Chief (Revenue Operations), FBR (HQ), Islamabad regarding subject exercise, the FBR added.

In the past, the ECP had asked the FBR to assist in scrutinizing the annual accounts of registered political parties and statements of assets and liabilities of parliamentarians.

Political Finance Wing of the ECP was responsible to scrutinise the annual accounts of registered political parties, statement of assets and liabilities of Members of the Assemblies and Senate and also the returns of election expenses of contesting candidates which has become a regular feature. The work of Political Finance Wing is sensitive in nature and has already increased by manifolds.

In order to enhance and strengthen the capacity of the Political Finance Wing, the services of experienced officers from FBR, Islamabad was sought in the past.

