Security plan for sensitive polling stations: Sindh departments issued directives

KARACHI: Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan has asked the departments concerned to ensure security plan, installation of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras at sensitive polling stations, transportation plan, and deployment of officials during the local government by-elections.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding the arrangements, preparations for holding local government by-elections held at Deputy Commissioner South Karachi office.

He was received by Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain Altaf Hussain Sario (Retd).

In the meeting, the Provincial Election Commissioner was given a detailed briefing by DC South Karachi regarding the necessary arrangements. Many other important agendas were discussed in the meeting.

