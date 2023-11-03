BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Modest trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 18000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Akri, 200 bales of Halanni were sold at Rs 16,150 per maund, 400 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,350 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 17,000 per maund and 2400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

