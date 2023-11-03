WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 2, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Nov-23 31-Oct-23 30-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104364 0.103981 0.104173 0.104296 Euro 0.804906 0.808059 0.808492 0.804476 Japanese yen 0.005049 0.005092 0.005089 0.005082 U.K. pound 0.926325 0.926654 0.924411 0.925251 U.S. dollar 0.763885 0.760956 0.762369 0.763188 Algerian dinar 0.005607 0.005595 0.005592 Australian dollar 0.483692 0.482903 0.484333 0.484243 Botswana pula 0.055993 0.05555 0.055729 0.055636 Brazilian real 0.152205 0.150479 0.152267 0.15426 Brunei dollar 0.557621 0.556702 0.557084 0.557316 Canadian dollar 0.550548 0.548595 0.551123 0.55076 Chilean peso 0.000836 0.000821 Czech koruna 0.032585 0.032892 0.032892 0.032604 Danish krone 0.107832 0.10825 0.10832 0.107783 Indian rupee 0.009172 0.009139 0.009156 0.009167 Israeli New Shekel 0.189597 0.188007 0.18701 Korean won 0.000566 0.000563 0.000564 0.000562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47212 2.46384 2.46761 Malaysian ringgit 0.160026 0.159663 0.160263 0.159813 Mauritian rupee 0.017133 0.017062 0.017042 Mexican peso 0.042603 0.042189 0.042204 0.042223 New Zealand dollar 0.443015 0.444246 0.44347 0.444519 Norwegian krone 0.068236 0.068056 0.068571 0.068012 Omani rial 1.9867 1.97908 1.98275 Peruvian sol 0.198579 0.198534 0.197922 Philippine peso 0.013373 0.0134 Polish zloty 0.182553 0.181344 0.180564 Qatari riyal 0.209859 0.209054 0.209442 Russian ruble 0.008189 0.008269 0.008176 0.008187 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203703 0.202922 0.203298 Singapore dollar 0.557621 0.556702 0.557084 0.557316 South African rand 0.040781 0.040473 0.040449 0.040414 Swedish krona 0.068329 0.068426 0.068242 0.068347 Swiss franc 0.840173 0.843165 0.843049 0.846858 Thai baht 0.02107 0.021128 0.021153 0.021064 Trinidadian dollar 0.112798 0.113163 0.113008 U.A.E. dirham 0.208001 0.207204 0.207589 Uruguayan peso 0.019088 0.019036 0.019082 0.019117 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

