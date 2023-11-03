WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Nov 2, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 1-Nov-23 31-Oct-23 30-Oct-23 27-Oct-23
Chinese yuan 0.104364 0.103981 0.104173 0.104296
Euro 0.804906 0.808059 0.808492 0.804476
Japanese yen 0.005049 0.005092 0.005089 0.005082
U.K. pound 0.926325 0.926654 0.924411 0.925251
U.S. dollar 0.763885 0.760956 0.762369 0.763188
Algerian dinar 0.005607 0.005595 0.005592
Australian dollar 0.483692 0.482903 0.484333 0.484243
Botswana pula 0.055993 0.05555 0.055729 0.055636
Brazilian real 0.152205 0.150479 0.152267 0.15426
Brunei dollar 0.557621 0.556702 0.557084 0.557316
Canadian dollar 0.550548 0.548595 0.551123 0.55076
Chilean peso 0.000836 0.000821
Czech koruna 0.032585 0.032892 0.032892 0.032604
Danish krone 0.107832 0.10825 0.10832 0.107783
Indian rupee 0.009172 0.009139 0.009156 0.009167
Israeli New Shekel 0.189597 0.188007 0.18701
Korean won 0.000566 0.000563 0.000564 0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47212 2.46384 2.46761
Malaysian ringgit 0.160026 0.159663 0.160263 0.159813
Mauritian rupee 0.017133 0.017062 0.017042
Mexican peso 0.042603 0.042189 0.042204 0.042223
New Zealand dollar 0.443015 0.444246 0.44347 0.444519
Norwegian krone 0.068236 0.068056 0.068571 0.068012
Omani rial 1.9867 1.97908 1.98275
Peruvian sol 0.198579 0.198534 0.197922
Philippine peso 0.013373 0.0134
Polish zloty 0.182553 0.181344 0.180564
Qatari riyal 0.209859 0.209054 0.209442
Russian ruble 0.008189 0.008269 0.008176 0.008187
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203703 0.202922 0.203298
Singapore dollar 0.557621 0.556702 0.557084 0.557316
South African rand 0.040781 0.040473 0.040449 0.040414
Swedish krona 0.068329 0.068426 0.068242 0.068347
Swiss franc 0.840173 0.843165 0.843049 0.846858
Thai baht 0.02107 0.021128 0.021153 0.021064
Trinidadian dollar 0.112798 0.113163 0.113008
U.A.E. dirham 0.208001 0.207204 0.207589
Uruguayan peso 0.019088 0.019036 0.019082 0.019117
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
