BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 2, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         1-Nov-23      31-Oct-23      30-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104364       0.103981       0.104173       0.104296
Euro                             0.804906       0.808059       0.808492       0.804476
Japanese yen                     0.005049       0.005092       0.005089       0.005082
U.K. pound                       0.926325       0.926654       0.924411       0.925251
U.S. dollar                      0.763885       0.760956       0.762369       0.763188
Algerian dinar                   0.005607       0.005595       0.005592
Australian dollar                0.483692       0.482903       0.484333       0.484243
Botswana pula                    0.055993        0.05555       0.055729       0.055636
Brazilian real                   0.152205       0.150479       0.152267        0.15426
Brunei dollar                    0.557621       0.556702       0.557084       0.557316
Canadian dollar                  0.550548       0.548595       0.551123        0.55076
Chilean peso                     0.000836       0.000821
Czech koruna                     0.032585       0.032892       0.032892       0.032604
Danish krone                     0.107832        0.10825        0.10832       0.107783
Indian rupee                     0.009172       0.009139       0.009156       0.009167
Israeli New Shekel               0.189597                      0.188007        0.18701
Korean won                       0.000566       0.000563       0.000564       0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47212        2.46384        2.46761
Malaysian ringgit                0.160026       0.159663       0.160263       0.159813
Mauritian rupee                  0.017133       0.017062       0.017042
Mexican peso                     0.042603       0.042189       0.042204       0.042223
New Zealand dollar               0.443015       0.444246        0.44347       0.444519
Norwegian krone                  0.068236       0.068056       0.068571       0.068012
Omani rial                         1.9867        1.97908        1.98275
Peruvian sol                     0.198579       0.198534       0.197922
Philippine peso                  0.013373                        0.0134
Polish zloty                     0.182553       0.181344       0.180564
Qatari riyal                     0.209859       0.209054       0.209442
Russian ruble                    0.008189       0.008269       0.008176       0.008187
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203703       0.202922       0.203298
Singapore dollar                 0.557621       0.556702       0.557084       0.557316
South African rand               0.040781       0.040473       0.040449       0.040414
Swedish krona                    0.068329       0.068426       0.068242       0.068347
Swiss franc                      0.840173       0.843165       0.843049       0.846858
Thai baht                         0.02107       0.021128       0.021153       0.021064
Trinidadian dollar               0.112798       0.113163       0.113008
U.A.E. dirham                    0.208001       0.207204       0.207589
Uruguayan peso                   0.019088       0.019036       0.019082       0.019117
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

