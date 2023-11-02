BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
World

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes central Philippines

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023

MANILA: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the central Philippines on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The offshore quake was at a depth of 19.2 km (12 miles), USGS said, off the central province of Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of damage and aftershocks in an advisory but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Philippine capital: USGS

The Philippines lies on the “Ring of Fire”, a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is prone to earthquakes.

