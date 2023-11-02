BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
BIPL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
BOP 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 58.05 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.59%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.89%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.46%)
GGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HBL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
HUBC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.44%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.41%)
OGDC 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.58%)
PAEL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.79%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.52%)
PRL 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SSGC 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 5,341 Increased By 53.3 (1.01%)
BR30 18,594 Increased By 331.7 (1.82%)
KSE100 52,646 Increased By 303.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,904 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to inch up after ‘slightly dovish’ Fed; US yields decline

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 11:56am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally higher on Thursday on the back of a fall in US Treasury yields after a slightly dovish stance from the Federal Reserve.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 83.24 to the US dollar compared with the close of 83.28 in the previous session.

The currency reached a record low of 83.2950 in the dying minutes of Wednesday’s session. On the interbank order matching system, the rupee had dropped to 83.3675.

“It will be a relief (for the rupee) that at least at open there will no fallout of what happened late yesterday,” a forex spot dealer at a bank said.

“It looks like that after the brief excitement yesterday, we will be back to a quiet day.”

India rupee falls to record low

The Fed kept the policy rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50%, in line with expectations. However, some analysts reckon that the tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference was dovish.

“We saw the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) statement and the press conference slightly dovish overall, and the market appeared to agree,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Goldman Sachs pointed out that the FOMC statement acknowledged the recent tightening in financial conditions, and that Powell laid out conditions under which the tightening would displace the need to hike.

Powell further clarified that above-potential growth on its own would not be enough to warrant another rate hike, downplaying the 1% jump in one-year Michigan inflation expectations, Goldman Sachs said.

The 10-year US Treasury declined to 4.71%, a near 16-basis-point fall from what it was prior to the FOMC statement.

The 2-year US yield dropped below 5% and the odds of a Fed rate hike at the December meeting were down to 15%. Asian currencies and equities rallied.

The Korean won climbed 1%.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to inch up after ‘slightly dovish’ Fed; US yields decline

Hamas says Israel’s attacks on refugee camp kill more than 195 people

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

World Bank official assures it will enhance cooperation with Pakistan

Intra-day: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

POL sales plunge 24% YoY amid high prices, slow economy

Oil rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing overwhelmed as Afghans face expulsion

Japan starts third Fukushima water release

Read more stories