Nationwide operation launched

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday launched a nationwide operation to deport illegal foreign nationals, mostly Afghans, to their respective countries a day after the 31 October deadline for voluntary exit expired amid international concerns.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, a total of 140,322 foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan have already voluntarily returned to their countries by the deadline.

Subsequently the process of arrest and subsequent deportation of illegally residing foreign nationals kicked off on Wednesday, he said and added that voluntary return of illegally-staying foreigners will continue and be encouraged at the same time.

“All returnees and deportees will be treated with dignity and respect and will be provided with all necessary facilities including food and medical assistance,” the spokesperson added.

The crackdown was launched across the country, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities and towns of the country.

Evacuation of illegal foreigners from Punjab will be phased from November 3, as per Punjab police sources. Biometric verification of the detained Afghan citizens is being conducted by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in the “holding centres” prior to their deportation to their home countries.

Majority of these illegal foreign nationals are Afghans as there are more than two million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan, and at least 600,000 have left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

“Today, we said goodbye to 64 Afghan nationals as they began their journey back home. This action is a testament to Pakistan’s determination to repatriate any individual residing in the country without proper documentation,” caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a post on the social media platform, X.

In Islamabad, a spokesperson of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, said that 64 Afghans in Adiala jail, illegally resident in Pakistan, were dispatched to Torkham border crossing for their subsequent deportation.

“The government is sending alert messages to all illegal foreign nationals. Legal action will also be taken against those who give shelter to illegally resident foreigners and their employers,” the spokesperson said.

It is possible to live in Pakistan only according to Pakistani laws, he said and urged the general public to report on Call 15 any illegally resident foreign national or any activity associated with an illegal resident.

The Interior Ministry has also set up a helpline for complaints regarding the eviction of illegally resident foreigners and the public can register a complaint on telephone numbers(051) 111367226 and (051) 9211685.

In a notification sent to the provinces, the Ministry of Interior stated that “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,” was approved on September 21 for the “repatriation of all illegal/ unregistered foreigners, including those who are overstaying their visa validity period or those presently under trial or undergoing any sentence under Section 14B (deportation pending trial or undergoing sentence of imprisonment) of the Foreigners Act, 1946.”

The notification further stated that foreigners who are under trial or undergoing sentence for any offence other than specified in the Foreigners Act are not to be repatriated.

“Noting that it’s expedient to authorise district administration, police, prosecution, jail administration and all authorities that may be relevant, to take steps for arrest, detention (in jails or any other suitable premises) and departure of such illegal foreigners”, the government said it was invoking the provisions of sub-sections 1, 2(c), 2(e)(1) and 2(g) of Section 3 (power to make orders) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 with effect from November 1,” the notification reads.

The process started despite international concerns and calls by international organizations, prominently by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, urging Pakistan to revisit the plan.

“UNHCR appeals to the government of Pakistan to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country and could be at imminent risk if forced to return. Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges - particularly for women and girls, and a series of natural disasters,” said Qaisar Khan Afridi, spokesperson for UNHCR Pakistan while talking to Business Recorder.

He warned that such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return. “We appreciate the generous hospitality of countries towards Afghan nationals for over four decades, despite challenges, and repeat the call for all returns to be voluntary, safe and dignified — without any pressure, to ensure protection for those seeking safety,” he added.

Since 15 September, the UNHCR Pakistan spokesperson said that some 120,000 individuals have returned to Afghanistan. Of the total, 96 percent were undocumented, 3 percent were Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC) holders and 1 percent PoR (Proof of Registration card) holders, he said, adding that total 97 percent were unassisted returns while some 1350 were deported.

In a statement from Geneva, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) urged Pakistan for suspension of forcible return of Afghan nationals.

“We are extremely alarmed by Pakistan’s announcement that it plans to deport ‘undocumented’ foreign nationals remaining in the country after 1 November, a measure that will disproportionately impact more than 1.4 million undocumented Afghans who remain in Pakistan,” it added.

However, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” is in exercise of the country’s domestic laws and compliant with applicable international norms and principles.

“The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) applies to all illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan, irrespective of their nationality and country of origin,” she said, adding that the government of Pakistan takes its commitments towards protection and safety needs of those in vulnerable situations with utmost seriousness.

She said that the international community must scale up collective efforts to address protracted refugee situations through advancing durable solutions as a matter of priority, and Pakistan will continue to work with its international partners to this end.

