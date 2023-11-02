PML-N invites applications for party tickets

LAHORE: Pursuant to decision taken in the party meeting, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has formally invited applications from the interested candidates to contest the general elections on the party tickets.

The PML-N has issued a form for the national and provincial assembly seats for the interested candidates. The form can be obtained from November 1 to 10. For the general and reserved seats of National Assembly, the aspirants will have to attach Rs 200,000 bank draft while the candidates will add a bank draft of Rs 100,000 for the general and reserved seats of provincial assemblies, said the PML-N spokesman.

The candidates would submit the applications to the PML-N secretariat at Model Town Lahore with the bank draft. The aspiring candidates would also submit an affidavit showing complete trust in the leadership of party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

All the aspirants will also give undertaking that they would follow the party discipline even if they fail to get the ticket. It has also been made clear in the form that candidates would fulfill the requirement of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The candidates would also submit their efforts in the restoration of democracy and past performance in their respective constituencies, the sources said.

Moreover, the PML-N has started perpetrations for the elections and programme is being finalized for holding public rallies across the country. The PML-N supremo would address these rallies. The PML-N has asked different wings of the party to apprise the public about party’s programme for economic revival.

Meanwhile, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif underwent routine medical checkup at Sharif Medical City. Doctors conducted check up of Nawaz Sharif and had different medical tests.

