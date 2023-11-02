‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival in full swing

LAHORE: Under the auspices of the Punjab government, the vibrant Lahore Lahore Aye festival is in full swing at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

In this spirited event, the renowned classical singers Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan, Shujaat Ali Khan, and Faizan Ali graced the stage, enchanting the audience with musical performances. The performance by Sham Chaurasi Gharana, a well-known musical family, received thunderous applause.

The drama "Aseer-e-Azadi" was presented in another captivating festival segment at Alhamra Hall. The talented cast of "Aseer-e-Azadi" captivated the audience with their extraordinary portrayal of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination, earning resounding applause.

This powerful production was a collaborative effort between Alhamra and the Mas Foundation, serving as a poignant voice for the plight of the Kashmiri people and emphasizing the urgent need to address the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of its people. The play, written by Mughal and Afzal Nabi and masterfully directed by Aamir Ali, resonated deeply with the audience.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry expressed the council's unwavering commitment to actively participate in the festival, delivering purposeful entertainment to the public. He emphasized Alhamra's continual efforts to promote and nurture the arts and culture.

The Lahore festival at Alhamra will continue its celebration until November 12. Furthermore, the students and teachers of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts showcased their artistic talents on the prestigious podium of Alhamra Hall number two, adding a further layer of artistic excellence to the festivities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023