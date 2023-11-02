BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-02

‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival in full swing

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: Under the auspices of the Punjab government, the vibrant Lahore Lahore Aye festival is in full swing at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

In this spirited event, the renowned classical singers Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan, Shujaat Ali Khan, and Faizan Ali graced the stage, enchanting the audience with musical performances. The performance by Sham Chaurasi Gharana, a well-known musical family, received thunderous applause.

The drama "Aseer-e-Azadi" was presented in another captivating festival segment at Alhamra Hall. The talented cast of "Aseer-e-Azadi" captivated the audience with their extraordinary portrayal of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination, earning resounding applause.

This powerful production was a collaborative effort between Alhamra and the Mas Foundation, serving as a poignant voice for the plight of the Kashmiri people and emphasizing the urgent need to address the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of its people. The play, written by Mughal and Afzal Nabi and masterfully directed by Aamir Ali, resonated deeply with the audience.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry expressed the council's unwavering commitment to actively participate in the festival, delivering purposeful entertainment to the public. He emphasized Alhamra's continual efforts to promote and nurture the arts and culture.

The Lahore festival at Alhamra will continue its celebration until November 12. Furthermore, the students and teachers of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts showcased their artistic talents on the prestigious podium of Alhamra Hall number two, adding a further layer of artistic excellence to the festivities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government Alhamra Arts Center Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan Aseer e Azadi

Comments

1000 characters

‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival in full swing

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories