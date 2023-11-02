BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Nov 02, 2023
Pakistan

Bilawal, Zardari greet to newly-elected SCBA office-bearers

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari extended congratulations to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on their success.

PPP Chairman Bilawal has extended congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the SCBA on their success.

Bilawal, in his statement on Wednesday, expressed his best wishes to all the newly-elected office-bearers of SCBA including its president Shahzad Shaukat and secretary Ali Imran Syed. “I hope that the newly elected office-bearers will continue to play their full role for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in the country,” he added.

Bilawal said “the election of the SCBA at a fixed time every year is proof of adherence to democratic values and a strong institutional system.” He said the PPP was the party that gifted the first unanimous constitution to the nation, adding that Benazir Bhutto fought a political struggle for 30 years for the restoration of the constitution in Pakistan. “PPP will continue to work together with the lawyers’ community for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament as well as the strengthening of democracy,” he pledged.

Zardari also extended felicitations to the triumphant Asma Jahangir group, supported by the PPP.

Zardari extended congratulations to President Shehzad Shaukat, Secretary Ali Imran and all of the elected office-bearers.

The election of the Asma Jahangir group by the lawyers’ community was an acknowledgment of Asma Jahangir’s services, Zardari said.

“The Constitution is a sacred document for all of us,” Zardari said in his message to the newly-elected Supreme Court Bar office-bearers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

